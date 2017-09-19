Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.BO)

BRIEF-India's SBI Life Insurance Company says to raise 22.26 bln rupees * India's SBI Life Insurance Co says to raise 22.26 billion rupees from 69 IPO anchor investors at 700 per share Source text:

Saudi Aramco gets bids to expand Hawiyah gas plant: sources KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco has received bids from international engineering firms to expand the Hawiyah gas plant, industry sources said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco gets bids to expand Hawiyah gas plant - sources KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 16 Saudi Aramco has received bids from international engineering firms to expand the Hawiyah gas plant, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Saudi Aramco gets bids to expand Hawiyah gas plant - sources KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 16 Saudi Aramco has received bids from international engineering firms to expand the Hawiyah gas plant, industry sources said on Wednesday as the state oil giant continues spending to expand its core business.

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro to divest entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools for 1.74 bln rupees * Says entered into definitive agreement on August 16, 2017 for divestment of its entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools Limited

BRIEF-ABB CEO says Cevian relationship is very good * ABB CEO says there could be acquisitions in the future but only in a disciplined way