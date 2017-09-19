Edition:
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)

LART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,139.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.65 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs1,141.40
Open
Rs1,143.00
Day's High
Rs1,147.05
Day's Low
Rs1,137.00
Volume
264,888
Avg. Vol
1,892,911
52-wk High
Rs1,250.50
52-wk Low
Rs863.40

About

Larsen & Toubro Limited is a technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services company. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, which is engaged in engineering and construction of building and factories; Power, which offers solutions for thermal power plants; Metallurgical & Material Handling,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.71
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,614,550.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,417.67
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 1.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about LART.NS

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro to divest entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools for 1.74 bln rupees

* Says entered into definitive agreement on August 16, 2017 for divestment of its entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools Limited

Aug 16 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates