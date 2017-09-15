Edition:
Laurus Labs Ltd (LAUL.NS)

LAUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

544.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs547.10
Open
Rs552.00
Day's High
Rs552.00
Day's Low
Rs543.00
Volume
10,354
Avg. Vol
97,826
52-wk High
Rs640.00
52-wk Low
Rs418.90

About

Laurus Labs Limited, formerly Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd, is an India-based research and development pharmaceutical company. The Company is a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-retroviral (ARV) and Hepatitis C. It also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its business units include... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs57,786.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 106.03
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about LAUL.NS

BRIEF-Laurus Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant at unit 2 in Atchutapuram

* Gets EIR from U.S. FDA for its finished dosage formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients plant, unit 2, located at Atchutapuram

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-India's Laurus Labs June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 389.1 million rupees versus 256.4 million rupees year ago

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Laurus Labs says API facility of unit 2 completed successful USFDA inspection

* says API facility of unit 2 completed successful usfda inspection without any 483, formulations unit in same facility received EIR Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZKKt9) Further company coverage:

May 19 2017
