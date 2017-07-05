Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
LB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
60.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of personal loans,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,352.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|38.85
|Dividend:
|0.62
|Yield (%):
|4.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
