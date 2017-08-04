Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)

UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Liberty to slow expansion, focus on margins in turnaround drive * Shares fall as much as 7 percent (Adds CEO, analyst, updates shares)

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings sees HY HEPS between 546.9 - 613.5 cents * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS ARE LOWER THAN FIRST HALF OF 2016, BUT REFLECT A RECOVERY IN COMPARISON TO SECOND HALF OF 2016

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Liberty CEO leaves after board clash * Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)

South Africa's Liberty names Standard Bank's Munro as CEO JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African life insurer Liberty Holdings has appointed Standard Bank's head of investment banking as its new chief executive with immediate effect, the company said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately​ * Liberty holdings ltd - ‍david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately​