Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)
126.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.50 (-0.40%)
126.50
127.40
128.30
125.70
8,784,248
11,714,743
141.50
110.30
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,413.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,915.45
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.41
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.64
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|22.09
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Online betting boosts profits for Ladbrokes Coral
Aug 31 British betting company Ladbrokes Coral Group reported a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday driven by strong trading online.
Online betting boosts profits for Ladbrokes Coral
Aug 31 British betting company Ladbrokes Coral Group reported a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profits on Thursday which it said was due to strong trading online.
BRIEF-Ladbrokes Coral reports HY revenue of 1.2 bln stg
* HY GROUP REVENUE 1,204.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 661.8 MILLION STG
Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources
LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral -sources
LONDON, Aug 22 British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.
BRIEF-Block trade-Bookrunner says certain Apollo Funds, Cerberus, Anchorage sell 90.0 mln shares in ladbrokes Coral Group
* BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS, CERBERUS AND ANCHORAGE SELL 90.0 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP
UPDATE 1-UK's Ladbrokes sees more savings from Coral deal
July 27 Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said it expected to find higher savings from last year's merger and reported a small increase in first-half group net revenue.
BRIEF-CORRECTED-Ladbrokes Coral Group says on track for full year
* Says on track for full year; synergies upgraded to £150 million
UK's Ladbrokes says H1 revenue up, sees more savings from Coral deal
July 27 Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group reported on Thursday a rise in first-half group net revenue and said it expected to find higher savings from the Coral Group deal.
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.