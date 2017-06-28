Edition:
Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)

LEGD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

61.66EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.49 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
€62.15
Open
€62.46
Day's High
€62.53
Day's Low
€61.46
Volume
775,621
Avg. Vol
550,895
52-wk High
€64.86
52-wk Low
€49.13

Legrand SA, formerly Legrand SNC, is a France-based company that specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of products and systems for electrical installations and information networks. Its activity is organized around four product families: products for monitoring and controlling electrical energy, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): €16,403.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 266.03
Dividend: 1.19
Yield (%): 1.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Latest News about LEGD.PA

Tech stocks sour, sending European shares to two-month low

* Bunzl leads European stocks after upbeat update (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

Jun 28 2017

Tech, oil slump sends European shares to two-month low

LONDON, June 28 A slump among technology stocks after a global cyber attack added to depressed crude prices to cast a cloud over European shares on Wednesday, sending them to their lowest in two months.

Jun 28 2017

French industrial group Legrand to buy U.S. company Milestone

PARIS, June 28 French industrial group Legrand has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million based on enterprise value, Legrand said on Wednesday.

Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-Legrand, North and Central America acquires Afco Systems

* LEGRAND, NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA EXPANDS DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF AFCO SYSTEMS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

May 10 2017

BRIEF-French industrial group Legrand announces acquisitions as Q1 profits rise

* Q1 sales up 10.9 percent from last year to 1.32 billion euros

May 10 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates