Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)
LEIG.DE on Xetra
30.66EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.13 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€30.53
Open
€30.50
Day's High
€31.03
Day's Low
€30.50
Volume
8,471
Avg. Vol
13,165
52-wk High
€37.60
52-wk Low
€27.47
About
Leifheit AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of household products, with focus on cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. It operates through two segments: Brand Business and Volume Business. The Brand Business segment focuses on the distribution of products under the Leifheit and Soehnle brands. The Brand Business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€306.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10.00
|Dividend:
|1.05
|Yield (%):
|4.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|96.25
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.16
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.81
|15.18
BRIEF-Leifheit AG adjusts FY 2017 forecast
* DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: adjustment of forecast for business year 2017
BRIEF-Leifheit H1 EBIT down at EUR 6.8 mln
* DGAP-NEWS: LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: LEIFHEIT SEES POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN SECOND QUARTER
BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 net result down 20.7 pct at 3.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD DOWN 20.7 PCT AT 3.4 MLN EUROS