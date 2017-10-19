LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)
LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
916.50INR
19 Oct 2017
916.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.40 (+0.81%)
Rs7.40 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs909.10
Rs909.10
Open
Rs909.10
Rs909.10
Day's High
Rs924.00
Rs924.00
Day's Low
Rs906.00
Rs906.00
Volume
8,223
8,223
Avg. Vol
16,958
16,958
52-wk High
Rs924.00
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs511.25
Rs511.25
About
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Limited is a transport company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing chains, sprockets and metal formed parts for automotive applications. The Company's segments include transmission, metal forming and others. The transmission segment includes chains and sprockets. The metal forming... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,385.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.70
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.84
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.44
|15.18