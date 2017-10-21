Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)

Air Berlin seeks damages from Etihad - Rheinische Post FRANKFURT, Oct 21 German airline Air Berlin is demanding damages from its part-owner Etihad Airways for letting it become insolvent and it hopes for payment of at least 10 million euros ($11.8 million), Air Berlin's administrator told a German newspaper.

Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO BERLIN, Oct 20 Talks over Air Berlin's remaining assets will continue over the weekend, with the goal of presenting a proposal to the insolvent German carrier's creditors on Tuesday, Air Berlin Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said.

UPDATE 1-Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges * Air Berlin says grounding is "unlawful" and "unacceptable" (Adds statement from Air Berlin)

Zeitfracht, Nayak poised to buy some Air Berlin assets: sources BERLIN A consortium of family-owned Zeitfracht and maintenance group Nayak is close to striking a deal to buy Air Berlin's cargo marketing platform and its maintenance business, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Air Berlin pilot's goodbye draws watchdog's scrutiny BERLIN, Oct 17 A German aviation watchdog is scrutinising a fly-past by Air Berlin's last long-haul flight to its hub in Duesseldorf, which German media said was the pilot's unique way of saying "goodbye" to his passengers and the insolvent airline.

Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal FRANKFURT The future of Bombardier’s CSeries program is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

Eurowings sees $1 billion-plus revenue boost from Air Berlin deal DUESSELDORF, Germany Eurowings should get a revenue boost of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) a year from parent Lufthansa's deal to buy part of Air Berlin , Eurowings Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday.