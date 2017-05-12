Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd (LHCJ.J)
LHCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,640.94ZAc
20 Oct 2017
2,640.94ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.06 (-0.15%)
-4.06 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
2,645.00
2,645.00
Open
2,686.00
2,686.00
Day's High
2,686.00
2,686.00
Day's Low
2,608.00
2,608.00
Volume
6,560,683
6,560,683
Avg. Vol
5,311,932
5,311,932
52-wk High
3,593.22
3,593.22
52-wk Low
2,305.00
2,305.00
About
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited is a private hospital operator in South Africa and primarily serves the market for privately insured individuals. The Company operates through four segments: Hospital, Healthcare Services, International and Other. The Hospital segment comprises all the acute hospitals, acute rehabilitation,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R38,133.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,449.39
|Dividend:
|35.00
|Yield (%):
|4.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18
BRIEF-Life Healthcare HY HEPS declines 71.3 pct
* HY headline earnings per share decreased 71.3 percent to 26.7 cents
BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group sees HY HEPS between 23.3 - 27.9 cents
* HY HEPS seen between 23.3 - 27.9 cents per share, movement of between a decline of 75 pct and 70.0 pct below HY 2016 HEPS of 93.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)