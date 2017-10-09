Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.

France backs Siemens-Alstom rail deal despite job fears PARIS, Sept 27 The French government said on Wednesday that combining the rail operations of Germany's Siemens AG with Alstom would preserve "strategic interests" amid fears over job cuts.

UPDATE 2-Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook * To overcome market decline with higher pricing, efficiencies

REFILE-LafargeHolcim Q2 profit beats forecasts, new CEO to join early ZURICH, July 26 LafargeHolcim posted slightly better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday as the world's biggest cement maker sought to put a scandal over payments to armed groups in Syria behind it.

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it * Lafargeholcim CEO says divestment programme will be completed this year

Holcim to wind up Nigerian company next month LAGOS, July 18 Holcim Nigeria plans to pass a resolution next month to dissolve the company after its Swiss-based parent firm merged with French rival Lafarge two years ago, the cement maker said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-France starts inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syria activities -source PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, investigating "the financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.