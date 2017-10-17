LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)
LICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
663.05INR
19 Oct 2017
663.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.05 (-0.90%)
Rs-6.05 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs669.10
Rs669.10
Open
Rs670.00
Rs670.00
Day's High
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
Day's Low
Rs658.10
Rs658.10
Volume
184,027
184,027
Avg. Vol
1,649,129
1,649,129
52-wk High
Rs794.00
Rs794.00
52-wk Low
Rs467.85
Rs467.85
About
LIC Housing Finance Limited is engaged in the housing finance business. The Company provides loans for purchase, construction, repairs and renovation of houses/flats to individuals, corporate bodies, builders and co-operative housing societies. It operates through its subsidiaries, which include LICHFL Care Homes Limited, which... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs334,616.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|504.66
|Dividend:
|6.20
|Yield (%):
|0.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18
BRIEF-D B Realty executes debt settlement deal with LIC Housing Finance
* Says co, LIC Housing Finance executed debt settlement deal dated Oct 16
BRIEF-India's LIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit up about 15 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 5.31 billion rupees
BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees