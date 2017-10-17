Edition:
LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)

LICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

663.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.05 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs669.10
Open
Rs670.00
Day's High
Rs675.00
Day's Low
Rs658.10
Volume
184,027
Avg. Vol
1,649,129
52-wk High
Rs794.00
52-wk Low
Rs467.85

About

LIC Housing Finance Limited is engaged in the housing finance business. The Company provides loans for purchase, construction, repairs and renovation of houses/flats to individuals, corporate bodies, builders and co-operative housing societies. It operates through its subsidiaries, which include LICHFL Care Homes Limited, which... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.60
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs334,616.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 504.66
Dividend: 6.20
Yield (%): 0.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about LICH.NS

BRIEF-D B Realty executes debt settlement deal with LIC Housing Finance

* Says co, LIC Housing Finance executed debt settlement deal dated Oct 16‍​

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-India's LIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit up about 15 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 5.31 billion rupees

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees

Apr 25 2017
