Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO)
LIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.29 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
$20.48
Open
$20.60
Day's High
$20.82
Day's Low
$20.60
Volume
153,366
Avg. Vol
250,680
52-wk High
$21.58
52-wk Low
$13.42
About
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) is a Canada-based company, which owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), holds approximately... (more)
|Beta:
|2.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,329.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|64.00
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|4.81
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18
BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q2 earnings per share C$0.50
* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q1 shr C$0.67
* Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017