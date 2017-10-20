Edition:
Light SA (LIGT3.SA)

LIGT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

19.28BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.19 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.47
Open
R$ 19.38
Day's High
R$ 19.95
Day's Low
R$ 19.28
Volume
845,700
Avg. Vol
1,216,621
52-wk High
R$ 25.07
52-wk Low
R$ 13.27

About

Light SA, formerly Trial Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based holding company primarily involved in the utilities sector. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Distribution, Generation and Trading. The Distribution division focuses on distributing electric power to end consumers. The Generation... (more)

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 3,931.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 203.93
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 0.26

P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

