Linde India Ltd (LIND.NS)
LIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.90 (+1.00%)
Rs3.90 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs391.10
Rs391.10
Open
Rs394.00
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs400.90
Rs400.90
Day's Low
Rs394.00
Rs394.00
Volume
13,490
13,490
Avg. Vol
38,008
38,008
52-wk High
Rs494.40
Rs494.40
52-wk Low
Rs321.00
Rs321.00
About
Linde India Limited, formerly BOC India Limited, is engaged in the gases business. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases and construction of utility projects. Its segments include Gases and Related Products and Project Engineering. The Gases and Related... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,836.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|85.28
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18