Edition:
United States

Linde AG (LING.DE)

LING.DE on Xetra

178.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€5.60 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
€173.35
Open
€172.85
Day's High
€178.95
Day's Low
€172.15
Volume
1,251,260
Avg. Vol
458,711
52-wk High
€179.70
52-wk Low
€144.20

Chart for

About

Linde AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the industrial gases manufacture. The Company operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): €33,236.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 185.73
Dividend: 3.70
Yield (%): 2.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Latest News about LING.DE

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

Oct 20 2017

Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 German industrial gases group Linde has passed an important threshold in its exchange offer for the planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

Oct 20 2017

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts: Frankfurter Allgemeine

BERLIN Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

Oct 13 2017

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts -Frankfurter Allgemeine

BERLIN, Oct 13 Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

Oct 13 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Oct 09 2017

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer

BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

Oct 09 2017

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer

BERLIN, Oct 9 German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

Oct 09 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

Oct 05 2017

Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger

German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

Oct 05 2017

UPDATE 1-Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger

* All-share merger to create $80 bln company (Adds Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger, paragraphs 6-7)

Oct 05 2017
» More LING.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates