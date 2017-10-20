Linde AG (LING.DE)

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender FRANKFURT, Oct 20 German industrial gases group Linde has passed an important threshold in its exchange offer for the planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts: Frankfurter Allgemeine BERLIN Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.