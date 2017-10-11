Edition:
Leagold Mining Corp (LMC.TO)

LMC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-3.66%)
Prev Close
$3.28
Open
$3.20
Day's High
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.15
Volume
32,930
Avg. Vol
107,387
52-wk High
$3.48
52-wk Low
$2.27

About

Leagold Mining Corp, formerly HTI Ventures Corp, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activity is the acquisition of gold mining operations and advanced-stage development projects with a focus in Latin America. The Company is seeking a suitable acquisition.

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $478.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 151.32
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

BRIEF-LEAGOLD MINING Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE OF 47,766 OZ​

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP SAYS Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE WAS 47,766 OZ​

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Leagold Mining Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.06​

* Leagold reports Q2 2017 aisc/oz of $989 and all-in sustaining cost margin of $13.8 million

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Leagold receives permit for ramp for Bermejal Underground

* Leagold mining corp - ‍received environmental permit for development of portal and ramp for Bermejal Underground deposit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 31 2017
