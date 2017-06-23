Edition:
United States

Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

LNA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

60.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.42 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
€60.10
Open
€59.98
Day's High
€60.52
Day's Low
€59.98
Volume
12,251
Avg. Vol
14,946
52-wk High
€68.60
52-wk Low
€31.70

Chart for

About

Le Noble Age SA is a France-based company that owns and operates retirement homes and complexes for elderly residents. The Company's residences provide care and assistance for elderly people with a variety of needs, from those with a high level of independence, to those who are completely dependent. Le Noble Age SA is also... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): €587.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.71
Dividend: 0.23
Yield (%): 0.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Latest News about LNA.PA

BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share

* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE

Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-Le Noble Age Q1 revenue up 10.3 pct at EUR 117.5 mln

* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago

May 04 2017
» More LNA.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates