Edition:
United States

Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

LNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

78.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$79.08
Open
$79.33
Day's High
$79.48
Day's Low
$78.76
Volume
79,266
Avg. Vol
152,328
52-wk High
$80.29
52-wk Low
$47.00

Chart for

About

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,156.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 65.29
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 0.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about LNR.TO

BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies

* Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Georg Fischer: Linamar wins major order for lightweight components

* VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF AROUND 300 MILLION US DOLLARS OVER A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

Sep 15 2017

Canada's Magna posts higher profit, raises sales forecast

Magna International Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on increased demand in Europe and Asia, and the Canadian auto parts maker raised its full-year sales forecast for the second time in three months.

Aug 11 2017

UPDATE 4-Canada's Magna posts higher profit, raises sales forecast

* Fiscal-year sales forecast raised for 2nd time in 3 months (Adds another supplier's shares down, context on Delphi spinoff)

Aug 11 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain, Canadian Natural leads earnings winners

TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain in morning trading on Thursday, boosted by shares of companies reporting positive earnings surprises, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Aug 03 2017

Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

MONTREAL Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

Aug 02 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

MONTREAL, Aug 2 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

Aug 02 2017

Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

MONTREAL, Aug 2 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries

* Unit to buy selected assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie, F.V.M. Technologies and Alfisa Technologies for about 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 04 2017

BRIEF-Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20

* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth

May 10 2017
» More LNR.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates