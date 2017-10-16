Edition:
United States

Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.DE)

LNSX.DE on Xetra

19.89EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.72 (-12.05%)
Prev Close
€22.61
Open
€19.55
Day's High
€21.03
Day's Low
€18.30
Volume
241,579
Avg. Vol
27,851
52-wk High
€23.42
52-wk Low
€17.51

Chart for

About

Sixt Leasing SE is a Germany-based company that focuses on leasing automobiles. It operates through three segments: Fleet Leasing, Fleet Management and Online Retail. The Fleet Leasing segment covers full-service leasing as well as fleet management for companies with a fleet, allows companies to outsource the entire management... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €409.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20.61
Dividend: 0.48
Yield (%): 2.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about LNSX.DE

BRIEF-Sixt Leasing SE appoints Thomas Spiegelhalter as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018

* Dgap-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE : Changes in the management board: Thomas Spiegelhalter appointed as new CEO of Sixt Leasing SE as of January 1, 2018

Oct 16 2017
» More LNSX.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates