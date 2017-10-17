Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
54.85TRY
17 Oct 2017
54.85TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.05TL (+0.09%)
0.05TL (+0.09%)
Prev Close
54.80TL
54.80TL
Open
54.80TL
54.80TL
Day's High
55.50TL
55.50TL
Day's Low
54.40TL
54.40TL
Volume
16,616
16,616
Avg. Vol
51,704
51,704
52-wk High
62.20TL
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.06TL
47.06TL
About
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development of computer operation systems, business application software, database structures, multimedia software, as well as in the provision of technical support and service, and training. The Company’s products are offered in eight units: Small and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,415.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18