Edition:
United States

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)

LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

54.85TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.05TL (+0.09%)
Prev Close
54.80TL
Open
54.80TL
Day's High
55.50TL
Day's Low
54.40TL
Volume
16,616
Avg. Vol
51,704
52-wk High
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.06TL

Chart for

About

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development of computer operation systems, business application software, database structures, multimedia software, as well as in the provision of technical support and service, and training. The Company’s products are offered in eight units: Small and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.30
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,415.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates