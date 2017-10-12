Klepierre SA (LOIM.PA)
LOIM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
32.76EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.31 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
€33.08
Open
€33.10
Day's High
€33.19
Day's Low
€32.72
Volume
442,923
Avg. Vol
581,230
52-wk High
€39.62
52-wk Low
€32.42
About
Klepierre SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company is a pan-European shopping center operator, combining development, rental, property and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio comprises approximately 160 shopping centers in over 15 countries of continental Europe, including the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€10,298.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|314.36
|Dividend:
|1.82
|Yield (%):
|5.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
REFILE-BRIEF-Klepierre signs lease with VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands
* REG-KLÉPIERRE SIGNS UP VODAFONEZIGGO'S FLAGSHIP STORE & CENTRAL OFFICE FOR HOOG CATHARIJNE MALL IN UTRECHT
BRIEF-Klepierre H1 net rental income (shopping centers) rises to 527.1 million euros
* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME (SHOPPING CENTERS) EUR 527.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 520.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
BRIEF-Klepierre Q1 revenue falls to 320.6 million euros
* Q1 revenue EUR 320.6 million ($348.56 million) versus EUR 322.8 million year ago