Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

UPDATE 1-Lonmin lifted by bank covenant waiver as raises forecast
LONDON, Oct 6 Lonmin's lenders have waived some of its debt covenants, allowing the platinum miner to buy the rest of its Pandora joint venture mine, the South African-focused producer said on Friday.
Platinum miner Lonmin forecasts full-year sales above expectations
Oct 6 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Friday it expects full-year sales to be slightly above its prior forecast.
Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash
Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Monday it would cut costs and sell some assets, including processing capacity of up to 500,000 ounces per year, as it battles to overcome a weak market and to preserve jobs.
* Analysts say could risk long-term gain for short-term survival (Adds quotes, detail, analyst comment, share price)
Aug 7 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said it would cut costs and monetise select assets, including the sale of excess processing capacity of up to 500,000 platinum ounces per year, to maximise cash from processing operations and preserve cash.
Miner Lonmin cuts costs, builds cash in Q3
LONDON, July 17 Platinum miner Lonmin cut more costs and improved its mining performance in its third quarter, it said on Monday, but falling metal prices continued to weigh.
Miner Lonmin confident it can turn around troubled business
LONDON South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin is pulling every lever to try to restore confidence in its ailing business, including reopening a major shaft and expanding its biggest operation, its chief executive said.
Lonmin shares tumble after costs trigger loss, deeper cuts planned
LONDON A drop in production and higher costs forced South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin to make deeper cuts and shift its headquarters on Monday as a first-half operating loss of $181 million knocked its shares.
* Shares fall sharply in London and Jo'burg (Adds detail, shares, quotes)
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
