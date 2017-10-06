Edition:
Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

LONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,580.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

87.00 (+5.83%)
Prev Close
1,493.00
Open
1,498.00
Day's High
1,580.00
Day's Low
1,498.00
Volume
270,224
Avg. Vol
232,367
52-wk High
3,950.00
52-wk Low
1,025.00

About

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company's segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa. The PGM Operations segment... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.10 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.65 11.32
ROE: -- -4.62 15.18

Latest News about LONJ.J

UPDATE 1-Lonmin lifted by bank covenant waiver as raises forecast

LONDON, Oct 6 Lonmin's lenders have waived some of its debt covenants, allowing the platinum miner to buy the rest of its Pandora joint venture mine, the South African-focused producer said on Friday.

Oct 06 2017

Platinum miner Lonmin forecasts full-year sales above expectations

Oct 6 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Friday it expects full-year sales to be slightly above its prior forecast.

Oct 06 2017

Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash

Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Monday it would cut costs and sell some assets, including processing capacity of up to 500,000 ounces per year, as it battles to overcome a weak market and to preserve jobs.

Aug 07 2017

Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash

Aug 7 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said it would cut costs and monetise select assets, including the sale of excess processing capacity of up to 500,000 platinum ounces per year, to maximise cash from processing operations and preserve cash.

Aug 07 2017

Miner Lonmin cuts costs, builds cash in Q3

LONDON, July 17 Platinum miner Lonmin cut more costs and improved its mining performance in its third quarter, it said on Monday, but falling metal prices continued to weigh.

Jul 17 2017

Miner Lonmin confident it can turn around troubled business

LONDON South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin is pulling every lever to try to restore confidence in its ailing business, including reopening a major shaft and expanding its biggest operation, its chief executive said.

May 31 2017

Lonmin shares tumble after costs trigger loss, deeper cuts planned

LONDON A drop in production and higher costs forced South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin to make deeper cuts and shift its headquarters on Monday as a first-half operating loss of $181 million knocked its shares.

May 15 2017

