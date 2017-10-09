Edition:
United States

Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

LRE.L on London Stock Exchange

672.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.50 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
666.50
Open
670.50
Day's High
673.00
Day's Low
668.00
Volume
379,057
Avg. Vol
404,574
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

Chart for

About

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company's principal activity, through its subsidiaries, is the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lloyd's. It underwrites worldwide, insurance and reinsurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,343.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 200.43
Dividend: 3.86
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Latest News about LRE.L

Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes ​

LONDON, Oct 9 Insurer Lancashire Holdings said on Monday it estimated that its losses from hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States and earthquakes in Mexico would be between $106 million and $212 million.

Oct 09 2017

Hiscox estimates $150 million net claims from Harvey

Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated it would face net claims of about $150 million from Hurricane Harvey and said it has yet to determine losses from Hurricane Irma.

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments

* JAMES IRVINE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED IN BERMUDA

Sep 01 2017

Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

Aug 31 2017

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Aug 31 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

Aug 31 2017

CORRECTED-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Aug 30 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

Aug 31 2017

Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Aug 30 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is not exposed to the first $40 million of windstorm reinsurance claims and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-LXI Reit acquires Motorpoint car showroom in Burnley, Lancashire

* ACQUIRED MOTORPOINT CAR SHOWROOM IN BURNLEY, LANCASHIRE FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF £5.7 MILLION

Aug 21 2017

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire Holdings H1 pretax profit up 18 pct

LONDON, July 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Thursday as it kept a tight rein on overheads and underwriting in challenging markets.

Jul 27 2017

Insurer Lancashire Holdings profit before tax up at $67 mln in H1

LONDON, July 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit despite challenging market conditions as it continued to moderate its risk exposure against a tough underwriting environment.

Jul 27 2017
» More LRE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates