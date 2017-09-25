Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)
Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million
VANCOUVER A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.
VANCOUVER, Sept 25 A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Sale of 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona
* Lucara Diamond Corp - announces sale of 1,109 Carat Lesedi La Rona
BRIEF-Lucara Diamond says amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position
* Lucara Diamond Corp - amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Protection) Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Lucara Diamond mulls partnership to sell world's largest uncut stone
TORONTO Nearly two years after unearthing a tennis ball-sized 1,109-carat rough diamond, Lucara Diamond Corp is considering forming a partnership to sell the stone if it still does not have a deal in the next six to eight weeks.
TORONTO, Aug 4 Nearly two years after unearthing a tennis ball-sized 1,109-carat rough diamond, Lucara Diamond Corp is considering forming a partnership to sell the stone if it still does not have a deal in the next six to eight weeks.
BRIEF-Lucara qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lucara announces Q1 revenue $26.1 million
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Capital expenditure in 2017 is forecasted at between $33-$35 million