Lux Industries Ltd (LUXI.NS)
LUXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,166.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,166.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.75 (-0.49%)
Rs-5.75 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs1,171.75
Rs1,171.75
Open
Rs1,171.75
Rs1,171.75
Day's High
Rs1,171.75
Rs1,171.75
Day's Low
Rs1,156.05
Rs1,156.05
Volume
1,192
1,192
Avg. Vol
54,517
54,517
52-wk High
Rs1,319.90
Rs1,319.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00
Rs650.00
About
Lux Industries Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of knitted apparel, including hosiery. The Company offers various products for men, women and kids. The Company's products include briefs, trunks and drawers, vests, bermudas, t-shirts, socks, leggings, bloomer, panties, slacks and slips. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs29,443.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.25
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|0.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Lux Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 195.9 million rupees versus profit 154.4 million rupees year ago