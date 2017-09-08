LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)
68.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.61 (+2.42%)
€66.45
€66.48
€68.08
€66.42
438,532
306,079
€70.67
€53.64
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,229.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|91.52
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|1.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
UPDATE 1-Lanxess targets rising profitability with new mid-term goals
* Shares slip to bottom of MDAX index (Adds further details on new targets)
UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 26
FRANKFURT, May 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
FRANKFURT, May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.