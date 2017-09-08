LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8 FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

UPDATE 1-Lanxess targets rising profitability with new mid-term goals * Shares slip to bottom of MDAX index (Adds further details on new targets)

UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid * Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)

Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh * Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)

Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29 FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 26 FRANKFURT, May 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.