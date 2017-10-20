Lydec SA (LYD.CS)
LYD.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
591.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
591.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-19.00 (-3.11%)
null-19.00 (-3.11%)
Prev Close
null610.00
null610.00
Open
null591.00
null591.00
Day's High
null591.00
null591.00
Day's Low
null591.00
null591.00
Volume
873
873
Avg. Vol
1,286
1,286
52-wk High
null691.90
null691.90
52-wk Low
null504.20
null504.20
About
Lydec SA, formerly Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in distribution of water and electricity, wastewater collection and storm water and public lightning for five million people. Its main activities comprise the distribution of electricity and drinking water, as well as the drainage services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|4,728.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.00
|Dividend:
|22.50
|Yield (%):
|3.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.74
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.03
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.31
|15.18