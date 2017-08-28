Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)
175.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.60 (-0.34%)
Rs176.50
Rs176.25
Rs178.25
Rs174.15
17,924
334,165
Rs192.00
Rs85.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,683.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|236.97
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18
BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance
* Says completion of acquisition of 26 percent equity shares of Magma ITL Finance Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance
* Magma Fincorp - approved acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance from International Tractors Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
* Gets members' nod for scheme of merger of unit, Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services
* Seeks members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss
* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss
* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago