Edition:
United States

Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)

MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

175.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs176.50
Open
Rs176.25
Day's High
Rs178.25
Day's Low
Rs174.15
Volume
17,924
Avg. Vol
334,165
52-wk High
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50

Chart for

About

Magma Fincorp Limited is a non-banking finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of asset financing. Its principal activities include Financing for Tractors, Commercial Vehicle (CV), Construction Equipment (CE), Cars and Used Vehicles, and mortgage and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,683.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 236.97
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about MAGM.NS

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance

* Says completion of acquisition of 26 percent equity shares of Magma ITL Finance Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance

* Magma Fincorp - approved acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance from International Tractors Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

* Gets members' nod for scheme of merger of unit, Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services

* Seeks members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 11 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

May 26 2017

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss

* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

May 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss

* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

May 11 2017
» More MAGM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates