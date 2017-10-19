Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)
MAHH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
386.45INR
19 Oct 2017
386.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs13.75 (+3.69%)
Rs13.75 (+3.69%)
Prev Close
Rs372.70
Rs372.70
Open
Rs374.00
Rs374.00
Day's High
Rs390.00
Rs390.00
Day's Low
Rs374.00
Rs374.00
Volume
47,076
47,076
Avg. Vol
103,787
103,787
52-wk High
Rs490.00
Rs490.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.00
Rs240.00
About
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited operates in leisure hospitality industry. The Company is engaged in the business of sale of Vacation Ownership and other related services in India. The Company's principal activities include income from sale of vacation ownership (VO); annual subscription fee from VO members, and income... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,495.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|133.25
|Dividend:
|3.33
|Yield (%):
|0.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.06
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.82
|15.18