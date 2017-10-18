Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)
1,375.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs5.20 (+0.38%)
Rs1,370.55
Rs1,366.75
Rs1,379.00
Rs1,360.10
175,195
1,004,818
Rs1,458.95
Rs1,141.40
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs854,467.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|621.09
|Dividend:
|13.00
|Yield (%):
|0.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.84
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.44
|15.18
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers
* Says approved scheme of arrangement between Mahindra Two Wheelers and Mahindra & Mahindra Source text - http://bit.ly/2gkepFR Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL
Oct 5 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd MD Pawan Kumar Goenka :
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75
* Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLWf3o Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y
* Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year
BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra signs two share purchase agreements
* Says signed share purchase agreement for acquiring 100% of share capital of Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra to commercialize driverless tractor technology from early 2018
* Says co's driverless tractor technology to be available commercially from early 2018, in phased manner
Ford, Mahindra alliance reflects pressures on automakers
MUMBAI/DETROIT Ford Motor Co and Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Monday they will launch a strategic alliance to counter challenges posed by fast-changing technology and global competition.
UPDATE 5-Ford, Mahindra alliance reflects pressures on automakers
* Second time the two automakers are set to work together (Adds reasons for alliance in first paragraph)
Ford exploring strategic alliance with Indian automaker Mahindra
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co said on Monday the two companies are exploring forming a strategic alliance.