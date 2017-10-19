Max India Ltd (MAID.NS)
MAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
138.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.40 (+0.29%)
Rs0.40 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Max India Limited is engaged in the business of investments and providing consultancy services to group companies. The Company's segments are Healthcare Business, Business Investments, Health Insurance, Senior Living and Others. The Healthcare Business segment includes its subsidiaries/joint ventures that are engaged in delivery... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,156.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|268.38
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18