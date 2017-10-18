Edition:
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)

MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

468.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs19.45 (+4.34%)
Prev Close
Rs448.55
Open
Rs453.00
Day's High
Rs471.80
Day's Low
Rs450.55
Volume
24,410
Avg. Vol
47,566
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited is a real estate development company. The Company, along with its subsidiary companies, is engaged in the development of residential projects and large format developments, such as integrated cities and industrial clusters. The Company is engaged in construction of buildings. Its segments... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,018.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 51.32
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about MALD.NS

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV

* Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with IFC for industrial infrastructure development

* Says partnering with International Finance Corporation for industrial infrastructure development

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, International Finance Corp partner for industrial infrastructure

* Says co and international finance corporation partner for industrial infrastructure development

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers incorporates Mahindra Happinest Developers as wholly owned unit

* Says Mahindra Happinest Developers Pvt incorporated as wholly owned unit of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wagTvY Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 bln rupees

* Gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 billion rupees

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-India's Mahindra Lifespace Developers June-qtr consol profit after tax down 21 pct

* June quarter income from operations 1.09 billion rupees versus 888.6 million rupees last year

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs of upto 7.50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities of upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2twKseg) Further company coverage:

Jun 30 2017
