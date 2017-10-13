Edition:
United States

Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

452.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs13.60 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs439.00
Open
Rs445.00
Day's High
Rs460.00
Day's Low
Rs444.90
Volume
88,329
Avg. Vol
214,606
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05

Chart for

About

Manpasand Beverages Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of fruit juices in the beverages segment. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of fruit drink products with a primary focus on mango fruit. The Company offers mango-based fruit drink under the Mango Sip brand. It also offers its products... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,620.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 114.43
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 39.77 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 9.44 15.18

Latest News about MANB.NS

BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI

* Places restrictions on the purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd by FIIs/FPIs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ygubtr)

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1

Sept 29 Manpasand Beverages Ltd: * Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares

* Gets shareholders' nod to increase auhtorised share capiral of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fhzILA) Further company coverage:

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

* Says recommended to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ww8iVV Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit after tax 359.1 million rupees versus profit 286.5 million rupees year ago

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago

Jun 13 2017

BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products

* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 29 2017
» More MANB.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates