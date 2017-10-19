Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)
MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
62.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs62.60
Open
Rs62.90
Day's High
Rs63.40
Day's Low
Rs62.15
Volume
90,759
Avg. Vol
972,096
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35
About
Man Infraconstruction Limited is a construction company engaged in the business of civil construction. The Company provides construction services for port infrastructure, such as land reclamation, soil consolidation, and operational services; residential constructions, such as high rise building, townships and luxury villas;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,567.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|247.50
|Dividend:
|0.54
|Yield (%):
|1.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18