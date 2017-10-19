Edition:
United States

Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)

MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

62.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs62.60
Open
Rs62.90
Day's High
Rs63.40
Day's Low
Rs62.15
Volume
90,759
Avg. Vol
972,096
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35

Chart for

About

Man Infraconstruction Limited is a construction company engaged in the business of civil construction. The Company provides construction services for port infrastructure, such as land reclamation, soil consolidation, and operational services; residential constructions, such as high rise building, townships and luxury villas;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,567.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 247.50
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 1.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates