Edition:
United States

Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)

MAXR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

79.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.40 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
$77.77
Open
$77.99
Day's High
$79.17
Day's Low
$77.80
Volume
214,839
Avg. Vol
187,207
52-wk High
$79.89
52-wk Low
$61.80

Chart for

About

No overview information found for .

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,440.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 56.09
Dividend: 0.37
Yield (%): 1.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 11.32
ROE: -- 4.75 15.18

Competitors

  Price Chg
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT.N) $320.00 +3.16
General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N) $213.86 +2.22
Raytheon Company (RTN.N) $188.90 +1.95
Fiserv Inc (FISV.OQ) $128.44 +0.89
Equifax Inc. (EFX.N) $109.97 -0.54
Corelogic Inc (CLGX.N) $48.83 +0.24
GeoEye Inc. (GEOY.OQ) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates