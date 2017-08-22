Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)
MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
412.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs414.65
Open
Rs412.10
Day's High
Rs416.00
Day's Low
Rs408.55
Volume
42,655
Avg. Vol
171,254
52-wk High
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00
About
Mayur Uniquoters Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of artificial leather/foam leather, and other substitutes of leather. It manufactures coated textile fabric. The Company's products are used in segments, such as footwear, furnishings, automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM),... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,876.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|45.78
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 256.8 million rupees versus profit 246.7 million rupees year ago