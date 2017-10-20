Edition:
MBB SE (MBBG.DE)

MBBG.DE on Xetra

99.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.05 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
€100.60
Open
€102.85
Day's High
€104.80
Day's Low
€98.51
Volume
18,806
Avg. Vol
9,960
52-wk High
€124.70
52-wk Low
€37.00

Chart for

About

MBB SE, formerly MBB Industries AG, is a German-based private equity firm specializing in acquisitions of established medium-sized industrial companies. The Company makes investments in entities seeking to sell off a part of their business or the entire operation, perhaps as part of a succession process; selling a subdivision or... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): €657.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6.60
Dividend: 0.61
Yield (%): 1.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates