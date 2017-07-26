Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

BRIEF-India's Mphasis June qtr consol profit down about 6 pct * June quarter consol net profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit of 2 billion rupees last year

Blackstone raising at least $3 billion in first Asia PE fund: sources HONG KONG Blackstone Group LP is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in its first Pan-Asia buyout fund for investments in sectors including high-end manufacturing and healthcare, people familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Fitch Rates Marble II's USD500m Note Final 'BB' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Marble II Pte. Ltd.'s (Marble II) USD500 million 5.3% senior notes due 2022 a final rating of 'BB'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 5 June 2016. The notes are secured by Marble I Pte. Ltd.'s 100% equity stake in Marble II and the interest reserve account. The notes a

Fitch Assigns Marble II First-Time 'BB' Rating; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based Marble II Pte. Limited Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously assigned an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating to the company's proposed USD500 million senior notes, which are secured by Marble I Pte. Limited's 100% equity stake in Marble II. The final rating on the notes is contingen