Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

648.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs644.30
Open
Rs644.00
Day's High
Rs654.95
Day's Low
Rs644.00
Volume
2,789
Avg. Vol
81,260
52-wk High
Rs669.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.05

Mphasis Limited is engaged in computer programming and related activities. The Company is engaged in providing a suite of application development and maintenance services, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Its segments include Banking and Capital Market;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs125,480.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 193.17
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 2.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about MBFL.NS

BRIEF-India's Mphasis June qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit of 2 billion rupees last year

Jul 26 2017

Blackstone raising at least $3 billion in first Asia PE fund: sources

HONG KONG Blackstone Group LP is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in its first Pan-Asia buyout fund for investments in sectors including high-end manufacturing and healthcare, people familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Jul 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Blackstone raising at least $3 bln in first Asia PE fund-sources

* Fund size not finalised, could be bigger than $3 bln-source

Jul 20 2017

Blackstone raising at least $3 bln in first Asia PE fund

* Fund size not finalised, could be bigger than $3 bln-source

Jul 20 2017

Fitch Rates Marble II's USD500m Note Final 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Marble II Pte. Ltd.'s (Marble II) USD500 million 5.3% senior notes due 2022 a final rating of 'BB'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 5 June 2016. The notes are secured by Marble I Pte. Ltd.'s 100% equity stake in Marble II and the interest reserve account. The notes a

Jun 15 2017

Fitch Assigns Marble II First-Time 'BB' Rating; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based Marble II Pte. Limited Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously assigned an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating to the company's proposed USD500 million senior notes, which are secured by Marble I Pte. Limited's 100% equity stake in Marble II. The final rating on the notes is contingen

Jun 05 2017

BRIEF-DXC Technology and Mphasis collaborate to accelerate application transformation

* DXC Technology and Mphasis collaborate to accelerate application transformation and modernization solutions for enterprise clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 25 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates