McBride PLC (MCB.L)
MCB.L on London Stock Exchange
227.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.75 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
225.00
Open
220.00
Day's High
229.50
Day's Low
220.00
Volume
116,446
Avg. Vol
311,987
52-wk High
229.75
52-wk Low
158.31
About
McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£414.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|182.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.26
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|113.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|136.96
|15.18