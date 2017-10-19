Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)
MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,095.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.90 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,112.50
Open
Rs1,113.95
Day's High
Rs1,120.00
Day's Low
Rs1,081.20
Volume
69,988
Avg. Vol
279,812
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10
About
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in Facilitating Trading, and Clearing and Settlement of Commodity Derivatives. It operates as a commodity futures exchange. It offers its products in various segments, such as Bullion, including Gold, Gold Mini, Gold Petal and Silver;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs55,873.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|51.00
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.72
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.11
|15.18