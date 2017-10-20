Edition:
Microgen PLC (MCGN.L)

MCGN.L on London Stock Exchange

400.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-35.50 (-8.15%)
Prev Close
435.50
Open
434.50
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
94,906
Avg. Vol
228,676
52-wk High
516.18
52-wk Low
173.00

About

Microgen plc is engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company's software-based activities include software licenses, maintenance, funded development and related consultancy. Its segments include Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software business provides...

Overall

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): £243.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 60.86
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates