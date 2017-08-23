Edition:
McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)

MCLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs158.90
Volume
49,214
Avg. Vol
133,237
52-wk High
Rs196.60
52-wk Low
Rs137.50

McLeod Russel India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of tea in India. Its segments include India, Vietnam, Uganda and Rwanda. It manufactures approximately 100 million kilograms of tea in a year from its tea estates in Assam and West Bengal, India, Vietnam, Uganda and Rwanda. It manages... (more)

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,507.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 109.46
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 0.16

P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about MCLE.NS

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate for 132.1 mln rupees

* Says to sell Bhatpara tea estate to Voom Food Industries for 132.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2vlwcVw Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss 16.6 million rupees versus loss of 173.4 million rupees last year

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV

* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV

May 30 2017

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India March-qtr net loss narrows

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.12 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 30 2017
