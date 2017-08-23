McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)
MCLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.00INR
19 Oct 2017
159.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.65 (-0.41%)
Rs-0.65 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs158.90
Rs158.90
Volume
49,214
49,214
Avg. Vol
133,237
133,237
52-wk High
Rs196.60
Rs196.60
52-wk Low
Rs137.50
Rs137.50
About
McLeod Russel India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of tea in India. Its segments include India, Vietnam, Uganda and Rwanda. It manufactures approximately 100 million kilograms of tea in a year from its tea estates in Assam and West Bengal, India, Vietnam, Uganda and Rwanda. It manages... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,507.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|109.46
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate for 132.1 mln rupees
* Says to sell Bhatpara tea estate to Voom Food Industries for 132.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2vlwcVw Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter loss 16.6 million rupees versus loss of 173.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV
* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India March-qtr net loss narrows
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.12 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: