McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)
MCLSM.L on London Stock Exchange
275.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
275.25
Open
280.00
Day's High
280.00
Day's Low
272.00
Volume
56,738
Avg. Vol
314,785
52-wk High
300.75
52-wk Low
165.00
About
McColl's Retail Group plc is a neighborhood retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,375 convenience stores and newsagents. The Company also operates over 1,00 McColl's branded United Kingdom convenience stores, as well as over 370 newsagents branded Martin's, except in Scotland where it operates under its heritage brand,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£316.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|115.17
|Dividend:
|3.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18