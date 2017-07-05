McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)
About
McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.
UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls
July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.