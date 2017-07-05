Edition:
McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

MCS.L on London Stock Exchange

161.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.40 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
160.90
Open
161.90
Day's High
162.40
Day's Low
160.00
Volume
1,501,074
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94

About

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £866.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 537.33
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.53 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.34 11.32
ROE: -- 15.20 15.18

Latest News about MCS.L

UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls

July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.

Jul 05 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates