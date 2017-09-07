Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)
12.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Medigene AG is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops treatment platforms to target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development. The Company focuses on the development of personalized T cell-based immunotherapies. It develops three platforms: T-cell receptor (TCR)-modi... (more)
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€286.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|22.30
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|89.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.39
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.35
|15.18
BRIEF-Medigene to issue new shares to settle Trianta milestone payment
* Announces issuance and number of new shares to settle last Trianta milestone payment
BRIEF-Medigene H1 total revenue at EUR 4.9 mln
* H1 REVENUE FROM CORE BUSINESS IMMUNOTHERAPIES (BLUEBIRD BIO PARTNERSHIP) AMOUNTS TO EUR2,252 K (6M 2016: EUR0 K)
BRIEF-Medigene submits CTA for its first TCR clinical trial
* PTA-ADHOC: MEDIGENE AG: MEDIGENE SUBMITS CTA FOR ITS FIRST TCR CLINICAL TRIAL AND ANNOUNCES MILESTONE PAYMENT
BRIEF-Medigene says shareholders approve all resolutions
* Says shareholders approve all resolutions with a high majority
BRIEF-Medigene sticks with guidance after Q1 operating loss
* Financial guidance for 2017 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Medigene COO steps down
* Says Dave Lemus steps down as COO and continues cooperation in an advisory role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: