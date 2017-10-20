M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos (MDIA3.SA)
MDIA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
48.86BRL
20 Oct 2017
48.86BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.25 (+0.51%)
R$ 0.25 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 48.61
R$ 48.61
Open
R$ 48.78
R$ 48.78
Day's High
R$ 49.96
R$ 49.96
Day's Low
R$ 48.56
R$ 48.56
Volume
507,100
507,100
Avg. Vol
546,530
546,530
52-wk High
R$ 58.60
R$ 58.60
52-wk Low
R$ 35.98
R$ 35.98
About
M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the food processing industry. The Company focuses on industrialization, sale and distribution of food products derived from wheat, mainly biscuits, pastas and wheat flour. Its activities also include the manufacture, sale and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 16,563.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|339.00
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|0.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18