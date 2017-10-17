Edition:
United States

Mediclinic International PLC (MEIJ.J)

MEIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,577.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

57.00 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
11,520.00
Open
11,546.00
Day's High
11,795.00
Day's Low
11,499.00
Volume
1,550,800
Avg. Vol
940,469
52-wk High
15,823.00
52-wk Low
11,206.00

Chart for

About

Mediclinic International plc is an international private healthcare provider. The Company's segments include Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, Mediclinic Middle East, United Kingdom and Corporate. It focuses on providing acute care and multidisciplinary healthcare services. It has interest in Spire Healthcare,... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Latest News about MEIJ.J

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover: source

LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

8:39am EDT

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover -source

LONDON, Oct 22 South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

8:37am EDT

South Africa's Mediclinic sees Middle East weakness denting earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 South Africa's Mediclinic International said it expects a drop in half-year earnings, sending its shares lower, as a weak performance in the United Arab Emirates weighed on its business.

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Mediclinic implements cost savings programmes in S. Africa, Switzerland

* FY MARGIN EXPECTATIONS FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS (NOT FOR COMPANY) REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, BROADLY STABLE ON PRIOR YEAR, AT AROUND 21%​

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Mediclinic Intl says ‍full year margin expectations in line with guidance​

* ‍FULL YEAR MARGIN EXPECTATIONS REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, BROADLY STABLE ON PRIOR YEAR, AT AROUND 21%​

Oct 17 2017

South Africa's Mediclinic says CEO to retire next year

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 The chief executive of South Africa's Mediclinic International will retire next year after eight years in the role, the private healthcare group said on Tuesday.

Jul 25 2017

UPDATE 2-Middle East rules hurts South Africa's Mediclinic earnings

* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)

May 24 2017

BRIEF-Mediclinic International posts FY EPS 31 pence

* FY revenue up 30% to £2749m; up 15% compared to pro forma FY16 revenue including al noor

May 24 2017

BRIEF-Mediclinic announces Abu Dhabi regulatory update

* Awaits precise details of changes from health authority Abu Dhabi on waiving of 20% co-payment for thiqa medical insurance cardholders in abu dhabi

Apr 27 2017
» More MEIJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates