Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)

MERK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,165.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs17.30 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs1,147.70
Open
Rs1,147.70
Day's High
Rs1,180.00
Day's Low
Rs1,147.70
Volume
15,711
Avg. Vol
19,940
52-wk High
Rs1,318.00
52-wk Low
Rs709.60

About

Merck Limited is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, fine chemicals and pigments. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. Its geographical segments include Domestic and Exports. Its Pharmaceutical segment consists of ethicals used in the treatment of cardiovasc... (more)

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs19,441.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16.60
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 0.94

P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-India's Merck June-qtr profit down about 12 pct

* Profit in June quarter last year was 227.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 2.83 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vdYteV) Further company coverage:

Aug 07 2017
